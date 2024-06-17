Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn On Their Future Plans For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) took part in the post-show press conference immediately following Clash at the Castle, where they talked about a number of topics including their future plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Dawn said, “When we had the NXT Tag Titles, we just wanted to make the tag division special.” “We wanted to make sure it was on PLEs. Jade and Bianca have been such a big part. We want to follow their lead and have big matches, get on PLEs, be wrestling all of the women.”

“If we can go to NXT, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx, people like that down there. If we can go to NXT and be on Raw, be on SmackDown, we want to represent these (titles) as best as possible and carrying on that lineage from Jade & Bianca and all the way back, everyone that has held these. We should have held them a year ago anyway [laughs]. Bloody Shayna.”

You can check out Dawn’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)