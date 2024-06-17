Jordynne Grace Discusses Her Ear Piercing Getting Ripped Out During NXT Battleground Match

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including her ear piercing getting ripped out in her NXT Battleground Match.

Grace said, “It was bad. It was ripped all the way through. I’m really sad about it. They were like, ‘You’re bleeding. Are you okay?’ ‘I’m fucking fine.’ I was mad. I was mad and upset that it happened again. I wasn’t hurt or trying to stop the match, I was just pissed off. I didn’t even know there were considerations to stop the match. I would have been livid.”

On not knowing how bad it was initially:

“I didn’t know how bad it was until I got to the back. They were like, ‘Dang, it’s all the way through.’ I looked in the camera and was like, ‘Man, that sucks.’ I saw it was on her stocking. It makes me want to ban fishnets. I don’t feel like I should have to stop wearing earrings. I feel like we should ban fishnets. #BanFishnets.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)