Konnan Discusses Wrestlers Getting Ticked Off Over The Fingerpoke Of Doom In WCW

Konnan recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including the wrestlers being ticked off about the Fingerpoke of Doom angle in WCW.

Konnan said, “The Fingerpoke of Doom [made me think] ‘What the f**k is this?’ I could not believe that. There were people in the show — I was there, I remember talking to Goldberg about it — I was there and the fans were pi**ed. They were going, ‘What the f**k? This is bullsh*t.’ They were hot and so was I.”

On how bad the Starrcade ’97 finish hurt WCW:

“The Sting thing, that was brutal. Remember when they dumped that bucket of blood, and it was supposed to hit Nash and it missed him completely? That actually happened twice.”

