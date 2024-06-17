Sabu Says He Would Love To Have a Match With WWE Star Finn Bálor

ECW legend Sabu recently appeared on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to have a match with WWE star Finn Bálor.

Sabu said, “I like Finn Balor. Before he came Finn Balor, I always wanted to wrestle him. Then, he became Finn Balor and I really wanted to wrestle him. I said to him, ‘Hey, man. Some day we gotta get together,’ and he was telling me, ‘Of course.’ But then, it never happened, because I got hurt.”

On Balor being better than WWE is letting him be:

“WWE guys are actors and stuntmen. They’re not wrestlers anymore. They’re making him, a wrestler, be an actor, and a stuntman. I don’t blame him. He’s getting paid.”

You can check out Sabu’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)