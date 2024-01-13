Cora Jade Suffers Injury At WWE NXT Live Event

This appears to be an injury that happened at the NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Friday night.

There aren’t many details at the moment, but fans at the show say Cora Jade’s match was stopped. Jade faced NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event. Fans who attended the show believe she suffered a knee injury, but WWE has yet to confirm this.

Another fan at the show claimed that there was a fake knee injury spot early in the match, but later on, Jade landed awkwardly on her leg, and Valkyria botched a pin. Whatever happened appears to be quite serious, as shown below.

X user @GamingParenting shared photos of the referee and trainer checking on her. Jade’s appearance has changed, and the way she has been promoted on television suggests that she is being groomed for an eventual NXT Women’s Title run. Jade returned to NXT TV last month, following a four-month hiatus.

