Corey Graves Discusses What He Has Been Doing In WWE Besides Color Commentary

Corey Graves recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Graves commented on what he has been doing in WWE besides color commentary:

“I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don’t have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise or opinion at least on a lot of different things.”

“I started [in the wrestling business] at the ground up and I kept grinding. Finally I got my foot in the door at WWE and then obviously the the story from there – everyone’s sort of familiar with – I got hurt. It turned out to be a bit of a blessing in disguise. Hopefully I can do this for a long time.”

You can watch the interview below: