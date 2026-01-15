Could Liv Morgan Be WWE’s Biggest Babyface In 2026?

While WWE is not a perfect promotion, one thing they have done a great job with is their women’s division. While the men’s group struggles at times to find new stars, the women’s roster continues to flourish as new, young talent find their way to the top much more often. Liv Morgan has become one of the biggest stars in recent years, and she may be set for the most important run of her career. In 2026, Liv Morgan will be the biggest babyface in the women’s division.

There has been a very long desire by fans to see Liv Morgan promoted as the biggest star in the women’s division. Morgan is certainly up there on the depth chart, but she’s always been viewed behind the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. The stars may be aligned for all of that to change this year, in 2026.

Liv Morgan is primed to be the biggest WWE babyface of 2026

The path to Liv Morgan becoming a major star is right in front of her. She returned from an injury she suffered at Survivor Series: War Games in November. She got a massive response from fans in attendance. Morgan has long had a strong fanbase, so much so, it was surprising in some instances. Listen to the reaction she gets to this day whenever she’s on television, and it’s clear that she’s at a level different than most of the women in WWE’s women’s division.

It’s easy to guess where the story with The Judgement Day is headed. At some point, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will turn on Morgan. Perhaps this could come at the instruction of Dominik Mysterio, or he’ll be caught up in the backlash of Finn Balor’s petty backstabbing. Either way, the minute they turn on Morgan, the fan investment will lift her to a new level.

Liv Morgan should also be on the short list to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble. Seeing Morgan get that victory and immediate realization that she’d be in the past for a WrestleMania moment is the type of position she should be in after this big return. It’s pretty wild to realize that Morgan has been on WrestleMania consistently since 2018 but has never had a singles match at the event.

Putting her in the position to not only finally get that singles match, but to pick up the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship as one of the featured bouts on the card would cement her as a major star in the division. This is the type of career-defining moment that puts someone in the position to be a star for years to come. It’s the type of moment that Morgan truly needs.

However, WWE can’t stop there. She’d need to be involved in some main event angles with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, Bayley, even, and win to build up her resume as one of the best in the WWE. Morgan and Ripley have so much of a story between them, but Morgan came out on the loser’s side of that match. Now WWE would need to book her to defeat Ripley to step out of her shadow and be seen on the same level.

Liv Morgan has the potential to be a bigger mainstream star for the WWE in 2026. To get there, she’ll need a major run, and this year should be the year that this happens. It should be the year where she gets the biggest moment of her career and is instantly promoted as the company’s biggest babyface in the women’s division.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell