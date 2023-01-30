Current Favorite For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller this Saturday at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog.

The updated card is below:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Dyad or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade or Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

Fourth spot will be determined via The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat on 1/31.

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews