Current Favorite for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

At the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have been released, and they list Reigns as the favorite to retain the match with odds of -2000, while Owens is the underdog with odds of +700.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The updated card is as follows:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, 21 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight