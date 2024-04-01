Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 40 have been released by betting website betonline.ag.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Roman Reigns and The Rock (-700) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (+400)

Cody Rhodes (-400) vs. Roman Reigns (+250)

LA Knight (-700) vs. AJ Styles (+400)

Logan Paul (-450) vs. Kevin Owens vs. (+400) Randy Orton (+425)

Rhea Ripley (-500) vs. Becky Lynch (+300)

Jey Uso (-300) vs. Jimmy Uso (+200)

Bayley (-700) vs. Iyo Sky (+400)

Gunther (-400) vs. Sami Zayn (+250)

Drew McIntyre (-650) vs. Seth Rollins (+375)