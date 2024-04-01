Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 40 have been released by betting website betonline.ag.
Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
Roman Reigns and The Rock (-700) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (+400)
Cody Rhodes (-400) vs. Roman Reigns (+250)
LA Knight (-700) vs. AJ Styles (+400)
Logan Paul (-450) vs. Kevin Owens vs. (+400) Randy Orton (+425)
Rhea Ripley (-500) vs. Becky Lynch (+300)
Jey Uso (-300) vs. Jimmy Uso (+200)
Bayley (-700) vs. Iyo Sky (+400)
Gunther (-400) vs. Sami Zayn (+250)
Drew McIntyre (-650) vs. Seth Rollins (+375)