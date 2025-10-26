Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace, while WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will face Lash Legend in her title defense.

Additionally, Tatum Paxley, The Calling’s NXT Women’s Champion, will make a live appearance. Myles Borne will compete against Tavion Heights in a singles match, and WWE SmackDown star Fraxiom’s Axiom will take on Jasper Troy in the finals of the WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.