Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid) will face The Culling, comprised of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice. Additionally, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will take on DarkState’s Saquon Shugars in singles action, and the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament will begin.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.