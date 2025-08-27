Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/2/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the CW.

In the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round Match, WWE SmackDown star Candice LeRae will face TNA Wrestling star Xia Brookside.

Additionally, WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi, along with Ricky Saints and the tag team Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), will compete against DarkState, which consists of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, along with Saquon Shugars and Cutler James, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Furthermore, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend will battle Jaida Parker in a singles match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.