D-Von Dudley Explains Why He Didn’t Appear At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley appearing at WrestleMania 40.

D-Von Dudley said, “I thought it was great. I would’ve loved to be out there, people have to understand, sometimes the body doesn’t move the way it wants to. We had wrestled at the ECW Arena like two or three nights prior to WrestleMania. I’m not really in the ring like that much anymore, so at the end of the match, I’m shutting down, like my back and legs were killing me.”

On why he didn’t appear:

“I had someone ask me, ‘Why weren’t you there?’ I said, ‘Man, if I would’ve walked down that ramp, it would’ve been WrestleMania 50 by the time I got to the bottom of it. I was sore as hell man. We didn’t even do that much at ECW arena with Tommy Dreamer and Onita, but it was enough where I was sore the next two or three days. Certain things like that, I love it when Bubba represents the family and goes out there and does what we does. The great thing is that people were chanting, ‘Where’s D’Von?’ That’s even better, it’s not like I’m being forgotten.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)