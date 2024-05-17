D-Von Dudley Reveals Where He Ranks Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently spoke with Screenrant on a number of topics including where he ranks Roman Reigns.

Dudley said, “I rank him in the same rank as Stone Cold Steve Austin, as The Rock, as Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino. He carried the company when others couldn’t and he did it for a long period of time. Listen, at one point in time back in the 80s, you had people like Hogan, Bruno, Flair — they would have the tiles for almost three, four, or five years. Then, that type of thing went away, you wouldn’t have that, you were a champion for maybe six months and that was it.”

On how Reigns carried the company:

“But Roman was able to captivate that and make it just like we did back in the day where we were counting how many days would Roman still be champion, who would be tough enough to knock off him off that pedestal. We had to make sure that the right person came along and was able to do that. We saw matches with him and other WWE stars that were legendary, yet we needed that one guy and that one guy was Cody Rhodes. I was very happy to see that. Again, I think Roman carrying the company, especially what he did during the roughest times, during the pandemic and leading up to WrestleMania 40, I think it’s great.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)