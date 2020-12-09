Damian Priest Admits He Wasn’t 100% Invested In Storyline With Leon Ruff At First

During an appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s podcast, NXT star Damian Priest commented on his recent storyline with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano:

“When we first started [the storyline], I wasn’t 100% invested in it. I didn’t know what to expect and, of course, everybody has a better idea and everybody is the best booker ever. In my head, I had other ideas and I didn’t know him. ‘What are we doing?’ We did and got it done. Then I got to be around him a little more and have conversations. As we progressed and everything happened, I couldn’t imagine a cooler storyline that wasn’t about me but actually elevated and helped someone else, deservedly. I really like Leon Ruff. He’s just as loveable, humble, and respectful (as you see on TV).”

“I’m really happy he’s getting this spotlight. I don’t know how his career is going to develop, but I look forward to watching it and being along for the ride. He hit my heart, just like most of the audience. I felt a bond to the person. He loves this business. It wasn’t something I was super enthused about, but I learned my lesson of, ‘not everything is going to be the way you think, but it’s probably going to be pretty good if you just trust.’”