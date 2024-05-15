Kevin Nash Reveals What He Texted Triple H About The WWE Backlash France Crowd

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the crowd at WWE Backlash France.

Nash said, “My whole thing is, when you do determine that you’re gonna watch it, and you do watch it, when you watch it, you say to yourself, ‘Is it really that f***ing loud? Or is it because I didn’t watch it live, and they superimposed this?’ Because it’s so unbelievably loud. So I text Paul [Levesque]. I said, ‘Wow, like ****.’”

On what he texted WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about the crowd at Backlash France:

“I believe the statement I made to Paul was, ‘That crowd was so alive that it made a 64-year-old man want to take a bump.’ Paul responded to me [with], ‘We could not hear each other in Gorilla Position.’ So, okay, Backlash might not have been the most-bought pay-per-view, but anybody that watched it and saw the optics of how f***ing live that show was, I mean….”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)