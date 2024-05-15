Jey Uso Calls Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns 2 “The Best WrestleMania Main Event Ever”

Jey Uso had a fantastic WWE WrestleMania XL weekend. He competed in his dream match against his brother Jimmy on the first night, and he also participated in the main event of the second night, which featured a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

That championship bout had many elements, including outside interference from some of the biggest names in the business, both past and present. Before Rhodes dethroned Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, the match featured Solo Sikoa, Jey, Jimmy, The Rock, and even The Undertaker.

Jey speared his brother off the stage before Reigns’ dominant title reign ended. During an interview with The Daily Mail, the Raw star claimed he was unaware of the outcome of what he considers to be WrestleMania’s greatest main event ever.

Jey said, “I didn’t even know what was going down. They told me, this is your part, his what you’re going to do. I’m like, ‘Alright, cool, I get to spear my brother off of stage, cool’. I’m so concentrated on my spot, then I don’t know what’s going down, then they tell me the rest of the what’s what’s happening. I made sure after I did what I did to hurry up and kind of get to the back so I could continue watching the match, because I automatically turned into a fan again. I think it was the best main event in WrestleMania ever. My favorite part might have been when Undertaker popped up.”

Uso is set to face GUNTHER in the King of the Ring semifinals on Raw next week, with the winner advancing to the tournament finals at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.