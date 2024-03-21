Damian Priest Believes Dominik Mysterio Is Underrated

WWE Money In the Bank winner Damian Priest recently appeared as a guest on the Josh Martinez YouTube channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Priest commented on what it would mean to him to be the second Puerto Rican World Heavyweight Champion:

“I get goosebumps. I mean, it’s the highest honor in this business for representation. For me, it’s a necessity. I think where we are right now and what we’ve accomplished in the short amount of time, you know, especially myself since I’ve been here and trying to represent, that would be that’s the icing on the cake and I feel like it’s needed.”

On working with Bad Bunny:

“It’s the most important thing that I’ve done in my career, hands down. What we did as far as representation, as far as putting our island on the map again, and not just for us, for Latinos in general, just showing we can do this. We can do PLEs all over, anywhere that’s Hispanic or Latino. We can do this. You see the crowd. You see the emotion. I’m looking forward to having more events like this. I would love to do something in Mexico obviously with my buddy Dominik and the fan base there, but that doesn’t just stop there. I mean, there’s a lot of places in Central and South America that have been wanting this for a very long time. I think Puerto Rico was kind of like, ‘Hey, look, we can do it’, so I was very proud. Then, on the other side, I was proud that I was able to put on the performance that I did with Bad Bunny. He’s a very proud guy. So knowing that we got to show out and make our fans proud of us as well was very important. What that match meant was way more than a win or a loss. So I’m very proud.”

On who he feels is underrated:

“I think Dominik is underrated. I think people see him as the guy that is fun to boo him. Then he gets in the ring and they’re like, ‘Where does that come from?’ It’s like, no, he’s good. He’s really good. I think people forget that because they just know the guy that gets booed because it’s fun to boo him and you forget that he can go in the ring. He’s very talented. His improvement since he’s joined the Judgement Day, I mean, if you look at Dominik a week before he joined the Judgment Day and you look at him now, it’s a completely different person. I think people forget about that part, too.”

