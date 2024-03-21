Damian Priest Discusses The Rock’s WWE Return And Wanting To Face Roman Reigns

WWE star “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest recently spoke with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast on a number of topics including the Rock’s return to the company and wanting to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns somwhere down the line.

Priest said, “I mean, The Rock is back. Seriously, man, right now because that’s the main focus WWE, right? I’ve never squared up with Roman. So that’s always that’s always in the back of my head. You know, like, ‘Huh, we’ve never touched, nothing.’ So I’d be lying if I didn’t say I haven’t thought of that.”

On possibly cashing in his MITB briefcase on Reigns:

“If only he was around more often and he was on SmackDown more often, but time to time will tell. Look, I’m not going anywhere. He’s not going anywhere. We’re gonna square up at some point. So I look forward to that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)