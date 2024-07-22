‘Damian Priest Live’ Stage Show Announced For WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland Weekend

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has become the latest to join the live one-man stage show act.

On Monday, WWE announced ‘Damian Priest Live’ for SummerSlam 2024 weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

From WWE Corporate:

DAMIAN PRIEST LIVE ADDED TO SUMMERSLAM® WEEKEND

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2024 – WWE® today announced it will host Damian Priest Live at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. ET as part of SummerSlam®weekend. The event will feature the world premiere screening of WWE 24: Damian Priest in addition to a panel discussion with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Tickets for Damian Priest Live will go on sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET.

WWE 24: Damian Priest is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The documentary features exclusive interviews with El Campeón and his family, WWE Hall of Famers Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker and Paul Heyman, members of The Judgment Day and other WWE Superstars.

Two additional WWE events will take place at The Agora Theater in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland, which will return for its second show following a successful sold-out event in Toronto ahead of Money in the Bank, and Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show featuring WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker. Tickets for all events are available at http://www.agoracleveland.com/.

