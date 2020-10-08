Damien Sandow Comments On AEW, Cody Praises Chris Jericho

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) was asked about if he was contacted about doing a match for AEW:

“No one has contacted me from AEW, and I can’t foresee anyone contacting me from AEW. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m not, but I have my own theory on that. It is what it is.”

“There’s plenty of other options, but I think the AEW product, they have so much potential, and I’m just so happy to have people like Thunder Rosa go there and highlight her talent. And I think AEW, it’s providing a very good alternative, and they’re doing some great stuff.”

– Cody Rhodes wrote the following on Instagram regarding Chris Jericho celebrating 30 years in the wrestling business:

“Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in our game! Congratulations Chris. He undoubtedly is a crucial piece of the great puzzle that makes up AEW. There’s no denying that. AEW simply doesn’t happen without him. His ability on the microphone, his abilities in the ring, and his attitude have helped countless wrestlers and entertained millions. We may not be the best of friends…or even friends at all…but he’s challenged me to be a better competitor and a better executive. “Thank you for challenging me” is one of the last texts I have from him; let’s continue to challenge eachother and help build this culture and better our wrestling world. Happy 30 Chris!”