Danhausen Reacts After Knicks Stars Mention Him On The Tonight Show

Danhausen’s unlikely connection to the NBA Champion New York Knicks continues to grow.

The WWE star received a mention during the Knicks’ appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following the team’s championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Danhausen became a fan favorite among Knicks supporters during the team’s playoff run after jokingly claiming to have “uncursed” the franchise. Following his social media support, New York went on an incredible run, winning 13 consecutive playoff games en route to capturing its first NBA championship in decades.

During Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson whether he believed Danhausen deserved any credit for the Knicks’ championship success.

Brunson, who has openly discussed his love of professional wrestling in the past, admitted that he has become a believer.

“At first, I was a little skeptical, but I mean, you have to believe it now.”

The comment quickly made its way back to Danhausen, who responded in character on social media.

“DANHAUSEN KNEW THEY BELIEVED. Thank you @jalenbrunson1 @KarlTowns and @FallonTonight for confirming Danhausens cursing and uncursing powers to the world.”

The crossover between Danhausen and the Knicks has become one of wrestling’s most entertaining unexpected stories of the year, with fans embracing the tongue-in-cheek narrative throughout New York’s championship run.

The association has also received recognition from WWE itself.

During Monday night’s edition of Raw, WWE aired a video package congratulating the Knicks on winning the NBA Championship. The segment also highlighted Danhausen’s connection to the team and the superstition that emerged around his “curse” and subsequent “uncursing” of the franchise.

What began as a humorous social media interaction has evolved into a mainstream sports story, with Danhausen now being referenced by NBA players, national television personalities, and WWE programming alike.

With the Knicks now champions and Danhausen continuing to gain attention outside the wrestling world, the self-proclaimed master of curses appears to have found himself at the center of one of the most unexpected sports crossovers of 2026.

Very nice. Very evil. Very championhausen.