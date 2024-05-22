Danhausen Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

AEW star Danhausen, who last competed for the company in a Battle Royal during the Zero Hour pre-show of their 2023 Worlds Ends PPV last December, took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic message. The AEW star stated that he answers to none and that he belongs nowhere.

Danhausen wrote, “I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself.”

Danhausen is still under contract to AEW and he is still active in the ring on the independent scene.

You can check out Danhausen’s post below.