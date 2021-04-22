Daniel Bryan’s WWE Contract Said To Be Expiring Soon

As previously noted, Daniel Bryan described his WWE Wrestlemania 37 experience as “really bizarre” in an interview with BT Sport and indicated that his career would be winding down.

During a Wrestlemania 37 meet and greet, Bryan commented on his status with WWE:

“My contract is up soon. We need to figure out what’s a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out. It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now. [laughs]” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

In a recent interview with BleacherReport.com, Bryan talked about possible opponents outside of the WWE main roster:

“When you look at the AEWs or whatever it is, somebody like Jungle Boy or MJF or Darby Allin. Those guys are really interesting to me. When you look at NXT, he’s not young, but I’ve always wanted to wrestle Kushida. That guy’s great. Kyle O’Reilly and I, I don’t know if we’ve ever wrestled. I’ve always wanted to do a singles match with him because he’s gotten so, so good. Finn Balor and I have wrestled on the independents once or twice, and I’d love to do a match with him in WWE. There are just so many guys.

In Ring of Honor, there’s a guy named Jonathan Gresham. He’s fantastic. I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. There are all these great guys.”