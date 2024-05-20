Danielle Fishel (Topanga) Says She Wants To Be Put Through A Table At Some Point

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard was interviewed for the “Pod Meets World” podcast. He was on to discuss Vader’s appearance on “Boy Meets World” in the 1990s as Frankie’s father.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, revealed that Jake Roberts was dissatisfied with his performance. Jake facing off against Vader was captured on video during a house show.

Fishel said, “We actually recently heard how annoyed Jake Roberts was by the whole experience. He said he basically had to repeat moves and it was just a produced match in a way that’s pretty taboo. As you mentioned, in front of a live audience. Then you also had to call the match live on the fly, is that correct?”

Prichard said, “Yes, I will say this. I’ve done a lot of things in the business and of the things that I’ve done, I am probably the worst play-by-play commentator on the face of God’s green Earth…” He continued, “Jake was p*ssed. Jake’s looking at me in the ring like, ‘What are we doing here? You gonna wrap this up? Let’s go, man, I’m done.’ We would have but it’s a different animal. It’s a completely different animal. You guys are hitting your marks. You guys have lines that you got to get through a

Prichard stated that he was honored to be there, but he did not believe it was appropriate to have him as Brother Love, and he suggested that someone else play his role.

Fishel stated that she wants to do something in the ring one day. Prichard suggested she could be a “heartbreaking heel.” Fishel said, “Everyone thinks I’m going to be a babyface, so send me in as a heel. I do have a real goal, but it’s kind of a secret. But, at some point in my life, I’d like to be put through a table. “I mean, in a wrestling ring.”

Fishel also stated that she wants to be a heel manager so she can be a “terrible person.”

