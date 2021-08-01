Darby Allin Denies That His Backstage Promo Was About CM Punk

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin cut a backstage promo on the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Allin said that a lot of people claim to be the greatest and added that AEW is the place to prove it… even if someone claims that they are the “best in the world.”

During a virtual meet-and-greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store, Allin denied that his promo was about CM Punk:

“No, that’s more Sammy Guevara [we were alluding to] because he calls himself the best ever. Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara, [he] calls himself the best ever so…It’s cool dude. It’s awesome that people actually care and wanna know what’s going on so…”

Allin also commented on his coffin match against Ethan Page:

“It was sick because I wanted to set the — I wanted to set the pace with like how — because a lot of people sometimes view Coffin matches, Casket matches, whatever you call them, they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re kind of boring’ and you know, it’s kind of like slow paced and I just wanted to go crazy so to be able to be in that spot, set the pace and make history, I’m just — it was sick. It was awesome and I was ready to go psycho that night and I didn’t care if I ended up in a hospital.”