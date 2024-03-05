Dark Side Of The Ring On VICE TV Returning Tonight For Fifth Season, Watch Trailer

VICE TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” returns for its fifth season tonight with a big episode.

Each episode focuses on a specific topic or event, such as scandal, tragedy, or controversy. Chris Jericho of AEW narrates the season, with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener returning as executive directors.

The new season will cover the following topics: The Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, Brutus Beefcake, Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, and Chris Colt.

Tonight’s episode will focus on John Tenta, also known as former WWE star Earthquake. He began his career in 1987 and has worked for WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and other companies. He was a member of the Natural Disasters, where he won the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Typhoon. He also engaged in a high-profile feud with Hulk Hogan. He left in 1994 before joining WCW, where he was known as Avalanche and The Shark.

Tenta died in 2006, following a long battle with bladder cancer.

Check out the trailer below.