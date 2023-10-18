Dave Bautista Starring In Animated ‘The Boy And The Heron’ Movie

Dave Bautista is working on another Hollywood project.

He will voice The Parakeet King in the animated film “The Boy and the Heron,” according to Variety.

In the film, he appears alongside Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

The film has been “made in alignment with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.” Here is an excerpt from the article that describes the film’s plot:

“This semi-autobiographical story follows a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki. After the death of his mother during a fire-bombing, Mahito is sent by his father, Shoichi to live with his aunt, Natsuko, in a remote country house reminiscent of that in “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988). Mahito begins spotting a heron around and follows the heron through a tunnel. After emerging from the tunnel into a grand hall, Mahito sees an illusion of his mother. With the heron, Mahito explores an imaginative wonderland, “a world shared by the living and dead.”

The film will be released in theaters on December 8th.