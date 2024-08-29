Dave Bautista’s Latest Movie To Sponsor Top WWE Bash In Berlin Match

WWE’s Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, and features a loaded battle program. Drew McIntyre will face CM Punk in a strap battle at Bash in Berlin. This is a rematch from SummerSlam, where Punk did McIntyre a favor.

This comes just a few weeks before McIntyre’s new film debuts. The Killer’s Game, starring Dave Bautista and McIntyre, is set to be released next month.

McIntyre plays Rory Mackenzie, and Bautista plays Joe Flood. Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley all appear in the film.

It was written by Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg, and directed by J.J. Perry. You may see the first glimpse at McIntyre in the movie here.

According to WrestleVotes, the movie will sponsor the strap match between Punk and McIntyre.