The son of a pro wrestling legend will be among those at the next set of WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando, Florida this week.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Brogan Finlay, son of the legendary David “Fit” Finlay, is the only name that is 100-percent confirmed to work the WWE tryouts.

Brogan, who turned 21 in August, began training in 2020 as a student of the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School in Atlanta, which is ran by AR Fox. He made his pro wrestling in-ring debut in early 2021.