Dawn Marie Addresses Her WWE NXT Appearance This Wednesday

As PWMania.com previously reported, ECW original Dawn Marie is set to appear this Wendesday night on WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena (old ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the special guest referee for the Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.

Marie took to her official Twitter (X) account and commented on the huge appearance.

Marie said, “Hello WWE Universe. I’m Dawn Marie. I’m so excited to be back at the legendary ECW arena this Wednesday, November 6th, to be the special guest referee for Lola Vice and Jaida Parker’s Hardcore match. Ladies, I’ve been watching you go back and forth for weeks. So when Ava called me and asked me to stand between you in Philadelphia, it was “YES!” Anything goes in this Hardcore match. Bring your weapons because it’s going to become EXTREME!”

