Dax Harwood on Bryan Danielson’s Constant Penis Size Talks Backstage, Their AEW Dynamite Match

In singles action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood will face Bryan Danielson. While at WrestleCade, Harwood spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and discussed tonight’s match.

“Obviously, I’m very excited for the match. He may be the best wrestler of all time,” Harwood said of Danielson. “If we’re talking about work, he may be the best of all time. I’m super excited for the match. They said, ‘you’re wrestling Bryan Danielson and we need you to cut this promo.’ I was like, ‘What can I say to make these people care about the match?’ Obviously, people are going to love to see the match. I’m not one of these people who think every single match has to have some story. I see that complained about all the time.

“Do you think when the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks, is there a storyline there or are they just playing to win? It’s two guys or four guys or six guys going in there to win. Not every match has to have a story, but I did want the people to be interested in this match, so I had to think of a reason real quick, and that’s how I came about it.”

Danielson has previously made headlines for outrageous interview remarks such as flaccid penises and referring to fruit as “tree semen.” Harwood mentioned how Danielson is always discussing penis size in the locker room.

“I have not seen that headline, but I will tell you this, that story along with many other stories, he talks about nonstop,” Dax confirmed. “All he does is talk about penis sizes in the locker room. Everyone is like, ‘Bryan, why are we talking about this?’”

Danielson made the remarks during an interview with Renee Paquette on Starrcast V this summer. In the locker room, Paquette accused Danielson of “f**king with people,” but Danielson refuted the claim and said, “I’m not f**king with people.”

“I dooooo… I came in and everybody was on their phones in the locker room. That’s not what I want,” Danielson continued to Paquette back at Starrcast. “The last three years of my career, I don’t want to spend in the locker room with a bunch of young guys looking at their phone. So, we start… we talk about flaccid penises, asexually. We are not talking about anything that would be considered perverted. It’s just amongst the boys. It’s the boys talking about flaccid penises. It is a blast.”

You can watch the complete interview below: