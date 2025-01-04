Dax Harwood On Rated FTR vs. Partnerships With Randy Orton And CM Punk

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics, including the similarities and differences between Rated FTR’s run to that of WWE stars Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Harwood said, “I do think this is different. I think the run that we had, or the run that we could have had, with Punk was kind of altered by a few injuries. I think that would have been very successful. Again, it was three really good friends. I think our run with Randy would have been extremely successful. It lasted for two months and what we did was great. It could have gone on a lot longer. But this with Adam I think is way different… We call and talk to each other every single day. We’re very likeminded. Even outside the business, we’re very like-minded, like Adam said, goal oriented but also family oriented.”

You can check out Harwood’s comments in the video below.