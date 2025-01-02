Dax Harwood Opens Up About Discussing AEW PPV Match Change With Tony Khan

In an interview with WrestleZone.com, Dax Harwood of FTR revealed that the team was originally slated to compete at the 2024 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. However, plans changed, and Harwood shared the following insight:

“I was telling you there are some people online who like to say that we latch on right? One of the things, people said, we latched onto The Outrunners because of their popularity. I would beg anybody to ask The Outrunners what they thought of us and how they felt we helped them. Never once…”

“There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes, and you know what? I’ll say it. For example, at the last pay-per-view, the four-way tag team title match, FTR was supposed to be in one of those spots. I went to Tony [Khan] and said, ‘Hey man, these guys have worked their ass off. They deserve that spot. Take us out and put them in.’ And he did. He agreed with me.”

