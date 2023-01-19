Dax Harwood Recalls Texting Kofi Kingston After Being Squashed by Brock Lesnar

Dax Harwood discussed Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in 2019 on the latest “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast:

“I was very, very upset,” Dax said. “I remember that I texted Kofi. Actually, it was a group text with the three of them, The New Day, and myself and Dan. I apologized to him and said, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you, man. We’re so upset. I can’t believe this is for real’, not because of obviously anything with Brock, but how much he had worked and how hard he had worked to get to this point.

Dax continued, “Dude, especially when we were working with him, with Randy, I saw him outside of Vince’s office or go into Vince’s office every single week to try to make things better, to try to make his championship run better. He worked so hard to be a great champion. I think a lot of people, you know, maybe they think ‘Oh, man, his championship run wasn’t successful’ because, you know, whatever. It wasn’t for lack of trying because I saw him every week, man, try his damnedest to make something of nothing and it broke all of our hearts, you know, the whole locker room. It broke all of our hearts that that’s where the championship was being taken because, not anything to do with Brock, but because Kofi had worked so hard, and seeing someone work so hard for so long, to get this opportunity taken away from him.”

Harwood also revealed FTR’s highest-paying year in WWE, commented on their WWE release, and more.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)