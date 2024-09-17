DDP: “I Think The Greatest Character In Professional Wrestling Right Now Is Paul Heyman”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) appeared on the Drinks with Johnny podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he thinks the greatest character in professional wrestling right now is fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

DDP said, “Who’s better than Paul Heyman? I mean, really. I think the greatest character in professional wrestling right now is Paul Heyman.”

On his prediction of Heyman:

“I’m going to predict something — this is totally off the wall… Paul Heyman gets fired [in storyline] and starts his own, can’t call it ECW anymore, but whatever the hell the name of it is and goes into opposition with WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.