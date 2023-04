DDT Max Bump In Shinjuku Results – April 15, 2023

Kazuma Sumi defeated Rukiya by submission Camel Clutch (4:42) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

Damnation TA (MJ Paul & Kanon) defeated Chris Brookes & Ilusion by submission via Crucifixion Cobra Twist on Ilusion (8:51)

Kazuki Hirata defeated Yuni via Miracle One Shot Cradle (9:15)

Tag Team Match

KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino & Toru Owashi defeated Hariamo (Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida) via Powerbomb on Ishida (9:40)

6 Man Tag Team Falls Count Anywhere Match

Sanshiro Takagi,Joey Janela & Takeshi Masada defeated Eruption (Yukio Sakaguchi & Hideki Okatani) & Antonio Honda via Diving Foot Stomp on Honda (15:10)

Tag Team Match

Pheromones (Yuki Iino & Danshoku Dieno) defeated Harashima & Keigo Nakamura by submission via Body Choke Not Dragon Sleeper on Nakamura (11:47)

8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

10 Man Tag Team Champions The 37Kamina (KO-D Tag Team Champions Mao & Shunma Katsumata,6 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno & Toi Kojima) defeated Burning (Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo,Extreme Champion Jun Akiyama,Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku) via Count Out on Endo (25:28) Sole Survivor: Mao (The 37Kamina)

Orders Of Eliminations

Jun Akiyama & Shunma Katsumata eliminated each other by Double Count Out (9:22)

Yusuke Okada by Yuki Ueno via Count Out (13:20)

Yuya Koroku by Toi Kojima via Cradle (17:34)

Toi Kojima by Tetsuya Endo via Swivel Torture Rack Bomb (19:28)

Yuki Ueno by Tetsuya Endo via Count Out (22:16)

Tetsuya Endo by Mao via Count Out (25:28)