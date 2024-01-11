Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision

“The Virtuosa” makes her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut this week.

After making her promotional debut at last week’s AEW Dynamite show in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey, former ROH Women’s and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW in-ring debut has been announced.

During this week’s special AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., Purrazzo spoke with Renee Paquette for a backstage interview, which was interrupted by Red Velvet.

When all was said-and-done, a match pitting Purrazzo vs. Velvet in both of their AEW Collision debuts was announced for this coming Saturday night’s show.

