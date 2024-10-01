Details On How Well The Mr. McMahon Docuseries Performed On Netflix Since Being Released

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, with Vince’s comments made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal, which led to his “retirement” from WWE.

Although it had only been available on Netflix since Wednesday, the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries was the fourth most-watched show globally on the platform from September 23rd to September 29th. During that time, the docuseries received 4.9 million views and was streamed for 28.2 million hours.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” topped the global rankings, garnering 19.5 million views and 153.8 million hours watched. “Nobody Wants This: Season 1” finished second with 10.3 million views and 45.7 million hours streamed. “The Perfect Couple: Limited Series” ranked third, with 6 million views and 30.7 million hours streamed.

“Mr. McMahon” was the third most watched show on Netflix in the United States and Canada, surpassing “The Perfect Couple” in those countries. It was also the second most popular Netflix show in the United Kingdom, trailing only “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”