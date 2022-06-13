Details on NJPW’s Plans for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Qualifying Match

NJPW has released information on their qualifying match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title four-way, which will take place later this month at Forbidden Door.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors will be the two qualifying matches on the June 20 New Japan Road card in Korakuen Hall. The winners of those qualifying matches will square off the next night, with the winner qualifying for the four-way match on June 26 at Forbidden Door in Chicago.

On last week’s Dynamite, PAC defeated Buddy Matthews in the first AEW qualifying bout. On this week’s Dynamite, Miro will face Ethan Page in another qualifying match.