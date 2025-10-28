Details On Samantha Irvin’s Two-Year WWE Non-Compete Clause Revealed

Former WWE Monday Night RAW announcer Samantha Irvin’s departure from the company in October 2024 has shocked the entire pro wrestling world. She later opened up about her decision to leave, expressing her desire to pursue opportunities beyond ring announcing. Recently, it was revealed that Irvin is currently under a two-year non-compete clause with WWE.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding Irvin’s non-compete clause. According to Sapp, the length of the clause stems from her decision to leave WWE while still under contract.

He also disclosed that after Irvin expressed her interest in taking on roles beyond ring announcing, the company offered her a new, lucrative deal in early 2024, which included a substantial pay increase along with the lengthy non-compete clause.

Sapp noted that once the new deal took effect, WWE began assigning her more ring announcing responsibilities and setting up a camera to capture her reactions during matches. He stated that there is much more to Irvin’s unexpected departure from WWE last October than is currently understood, but no additional details were provided at this time.