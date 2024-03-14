Details On This Year’s WaleMania During WrestleMania XL Weekend

WaleMania is back!

Hip-hop star Wale will be bringing his annual WaleMania show to WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. this year.

This week, a press release was sent out with all of the details. Check it out below.

Walemania Takes Over Franklin Music Hall In Philadelphia On April 4th

[Philadelphia, PA] March 13th, 2024- Walemania continues its annual tradition of hosting the largest wrestling party during Wrestlemania week this year at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 4th.

Founded by Grammy-nominated rapper/actor/poet Wale, hosted and curated by The Ringer’s Kazeem Famuyide and Emilio Sparks. Produced by Andria Parides, Walemania is the most electrifying celebration, bringing fans and athletes together. Kicked off with a live episode of The Masked Man Show, the night includes special performances, surprise guests, and a segment dedicated to their guest of honor.

This year’s “Guest of Honor” is 20-year veteran Shelton Benjamin. A former collegiate wrestling champion, Shelton Benjamin came from the same 2002 OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) developmental class as other wrestling greats Randy Orton, Batista, and John Cena. Shelton’s career included stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling and winning championships in WWE and Ring of Honor numerous times.

“Bringing my friends together from the world of music and wrestling is something I truly look forward to doing every year leading up to Mania week,” says, Wale, “This year is going to be the biggest one we’ve ever done and I’m looking forward to giving my fans and friends a unique experience.”

Walemania brings a star-studded list of guests to Franklin Music Hall. Some of the wrestling superstars that will be in attendance include Ricochet, announcer and singer Samantha Irvin, WWE Legend MVP, Omos, wrestler and rapper A.J. Francis, Angelo Dawkins, , NXT’s Meta-Four, Killer Kelly, Shazza McKenzie, and many more.

The lineup will include recording artists Connie Diamond, Nick Papz, and 3ohBlack. DJ Money, Cory Townes, DJ Tommy Carlucci, and Gigi Rosa will provide the sounds on the 1s and 2s. The self-proclaimed “Number one voice in wrestling media,” Van Lathan, will participate in the festivities.

Famuyide says, “Walemania is truly one of the highlights of the big wrestling weekend and I love that we get to help kick it off right one more time. Its growth over the years and embrace by both wrestling and hip-hop community has been amazing and continues to be one of the most unique experiences in live events. Im looking forward alongside Emilio Sparks and of course Wale to bring Philadelphia an unforgettable night.”

Tickets are available at: https://www.axs.com/events/509393/walemania-tickets