Details On Triple H’s Offer to Saraya (Paige) Prior to Her Signing With AEW

WWE attempted to bring Saraya (Paige) back before she became All Elite.

The former WWE star continues to shed light on her departure from the company, as it was previously reported that Saraya was offered the General Manager position by the new WWE regime a month before her contract was not renewed, a role she held on SmackDown for years. WWE officials repeatedly stated that they were willing to see if a doctor could medically clear her to return to the ring and wrestle.

Around this time, Triple H took over the creative duties from Vince McMahon. Saraya instead chose AEW and was medically cleared to wrestle.

Saraya confirmed to Metro’s Alistair McGeorge that Triple H offered her the opportunity to be a General Manager or wrestle again in WWE.

“Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic. He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’ He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

“I know Triple H is fantastic, and he’s an awesome boss and I know that because I worked with him in NXT. He’s still half the boss, and the other half is the Nick [Khan] guy right, who I haven’t met yet. I don’t know if I would end up sitting on my arse for another five years, and that terrified me. And then not being able to do other projects terrified me. I can’t sit on my butt again and do nothing! I can’t ask to go and do this and that and be told no again. I needed my freedom, and Tony [Khan] was willing straight out of the gate to give that to me.”

Saraya won her rematch against Britt Baker at Full Gear. Saraya will face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite with Toni Storm.