Details On Who Produced Matches On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 29, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, according to Fightful Select.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Butch

* Aldis, along with Jamie Noble, also produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar match for the WWE United States Championship

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and GUNTHER

* Jordan also produced the Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes match, as well as “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment with Bobby Lashley

* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with The Bloodline

* Hayes also produced the Karl Anderson vs. Jimmy Uso match, as well as the LA Knight and John Cena segment in the main event

* Molly Holly and Kenny Dykstra produced the Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley match