Dolph Ziggler on His Future Plans: “I Like Being Able to Branch Out”

WWE star Dolph Ziggler recently spoke on The Archive of B-Sox podcast about branching out as an entertainer and fusing his wrestling career with his comedic ambitions.

Ziggler’s still on the WWE RAW roster, but he’s also been keeping an eye out for other opportunities.

On his current standing and experiences as a member of the wrestling industry, Ziggler said, “I love what I do, I feel great, and I’ve been very lucky injury-wise. In 19 years, I think I’ve missed a couple of weeks of work.”

Regarding his future plans for his continuing career, he said, “It’s really fun for me to devote half of my week to [comedy]. You don’t get to wrestle forever. I’ve been very lucky so far and may be here for 10 non-stop years in a row … but I like being able to branch out — whether it’s to go talk politics somewhere, do an interview, do a one-man show, do an improv show, do an audition for something on Broadway.”

Ziggler also commented on finding new stages and venues to use as an entertainer, “That helps you as a standup, but it also helps you in the ring … so, either way it’s a win-win. But I would love in 15 years from now I’m showing up in WWE four times a year to wrestle somebody in a big match and the rest of the year I’m bouncing around being Mick Foley or doing a comedy show.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: