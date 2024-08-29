Dominik Mysterio Discusses Turning Heel At WWE SummerSlam 2024 “While Already Being The Heel”

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and linked himself with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam PLE in 2024. While speaking with NYPost.com, Dominik reacted on the segment.

“I am the most hated. I am the bad guy. I think I’m one of the only people, if not the only person to turn heel while already being the heel. It’s kind of just pouring more gasoline on the fire at that point. It’s just really cool. I’m just blessed for all the opportunities and I’m thankful for them. I’m just doing me. They hate me because I’m pretty.”

Dominik also commented on WWE pushing the envelope more in recent months:

“People still want that edginess we would get back in the Attitude Era but the innuendos and the little things here and there (we do) is more than enough because people want to keep tuning back in to see if we do ever cross that and see if does happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. Things can still happen. We’ll see what the future holds.”