Dominik Mysterio Gets A New Nickname

A WWE RAW superstar has a new nickname.

Despite the loss at Money In The Bank, WWE appears to be behind Dominik Mysterio due to his positive backstage attitude, heel reactions, and ring improvements.

At the start of this week’s RAW, a match between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio was set up. Corey Graves referred to him as “Dirty Dom,” and the name was made official on WWE’s social media accounts as “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, alluding to the “time” he spent in prison.

Dominik is the latest in a long line of wrestlers to bear the “Dirty” moniker, which includes Dick Murdoch and Dick Slater. Complete WWE RAW results can be found by clicking here.