Dominik Mysterio Hits Milestone As WWE Intercontinental Champion

According to WrestleTalk, The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio, has officially surpassed the 200-day mark as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This title reign is noted to be the longest since GUNTHER’s record-breaking 666-day reign, which lasted from June 2022 until WrestleMania 40. Mysterio took over the title from Bron Breakker, the previous champion, midway through last month.

During his 200 days as champion, Mysterio has successfully defended his title nine times. He won the championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 last April, defeating Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta.

His most recent title defense occurred against Rusev and Penta at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend.

Mysterio has previously held the NXT North American Championship twice.

Additionally, he and his father, Rey Mysterio, held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 63 days in 2021. There is currently no information regarding when his next title defense will take place, but updates will be provided as they become available.