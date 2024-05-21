Dominik Mysterio Provides An Update On His Injury

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer’s Masked Man Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is doing after suffering an injury on his arm and how he will not be needing surgery as all he needs is to rehab and he will be back soon.

Mysterio said, “Arm is good. It’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. About six to eight weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. I’m just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again.”

